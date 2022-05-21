West DIG assures Ismaili community of resolution of their issues

West Zone Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Nasir Aftab has met the members of the Ismaili community and assured them of resolving their issues.

Officials said the meeting was attended by the Central SSP, SDPOs of Azizabad, Gulbahar, Nazimabad and North Nazimabad, and members of the Ismaili community, including Yasin Akbar Ali, Ashraf Gassi, Qasim Ahmed, Karim Megani, Hashim Ali, Rahim Hashmi, Haji Saleh and Rahim M Jiva.

Yasin briefed the DIG on the community issues and security concerns. He also highlighted the issue of traffic jams during the time of worship. The DIG said the police would provide all possible facilities and security to the community. He assured that police patrol and picketing would be increased to enhance the security of classrooms. The community was ensured that closure of roads that caused traffic jams would end and surveillance would be provided by CCTV cameras.