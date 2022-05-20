‘Afghanistan needs all-encompassing system of governance’

Islamabad : Mohammed Sadiq, Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan, has said that it is true that the Taliban are trying to address uphill challenges with scanty resources and lack of institutions, but ameliorating them in an inclusive manner - considering different perspectives and opinions - would be much better for the future of Afghanistan.

Sadiq said this during a two-day Pak-Afghan Religious Scholars Conference organised here by Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS). The conference was held as part of Beyond Boundaries, a CRSS initiative that aims to improve cooperation in the mutually concerning areas of the relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan and strengthen the overall relationship.

Sadiq said that Pakistan will continue to extend its support to Afghanistan, especially in the health sector. In this regard, Pakistan has already constructed three big hospitals in Afghanistan – receiving an overwhelming response with efforts already being made to ensure at least the next 12 months of salaries and medicines needed to run them smoothly, he said adding that we are also considering sending some NGOs to Afghanistan as part of our continued humanitarian assistance.