Increase in pension of retired cricketers announced

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Thursday announced an increase of PKR100,000 across all three pension categories under the PCB Players’ Welfare Policy.

That means cricketers who have played in 10 or less Tests will now receive a monthly pension of PKR142,000; players who have played between 11 and 20 Tests will receive PKR 148,000; and players who have featured in 21 or more Tests will receive PKR 154,000.

In a major amendment to the policy, the PCB also announced the pension will be transferred to the widow in the unfortunate event of a Test cricketer’s demise. Previously, the legal heirs of the cricketer were only entitled to receive a one time payment equivalent to 12 months’ benefit calculated according to the bracket under which the pension was being paid to the cricketer.

The PCB Players’ Welfare Policy was last updated in January 2019. To ensure there were no future delays in the increase in the pension amounts, the PCB also confirmed there will be an annual inflation increase.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: “It gives me immense pleasure and happiness to announce the increase in pension amounts and other amendments to the policy. With a former cricketer at the helm of Pakistan cricket affairs, the expectation was that I will always protect and look after the interests and welfare of all present and past cricketers. I am delighted that I have been able to fulfill another of my commitments and have amended the policy in such a way that there will now be an annual increase in the pension amounts.

He added that the PCB has a proud history of respecting and appreciating its cricketers and these amendments to the PCB Players’ Welfare Policy are a testament to their commitment.

The latest changes to the PCB Players’ Welfare Policy will come into effect from 1 July 2022 and cricketers who have reached the age of 60 and above, will be able to benefit.