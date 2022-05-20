NA body summons Ramiz on 26th for briefing

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja to appear before the committee on May 26 to brief the body about the team’s performance and future planning for more effective show.

A well-placed source has told ‘The News’ that the meeting has been convened to get Ramiz’s briefing on the overall strategy to improve national and international cricket in Pakistan and to discuss team’s performance in recent times.

It has been learnt that some MNAs, especially from treasury benches, would question Ramiz on his contribution to cricket in Pakistan during the last eight months.

Ramiz took over as the chairman PCB, replacing Ehsan Mani in August 2021.

The National Assembly committee also asked Pakistan Hockey Federation’s officials to appear for briefing on the game’s activities and future plan.

Ex-Manager Pindi Stadium Nisar Khan’s application and Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination’s report on it will also be discussed in the meeting.