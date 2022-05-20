Fawad lauds SC for stopping transfers, postings

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-President Fawad Hussain on Thursday said a historic step was taken by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to stop transfers and postings in high profile cases, billing it a first drop of rain with reference to the rule of law.

In a video clip, he noted that for the first time, a very substantive step was taken for the rule of law in Pakistan, as investigation teams were being changed for big names in the government and their cases record was also being tampered with.

“The orders passed by a larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial are welcome. The apex court made it clear that the investigation officers concerning Shehbaz and others’ cases must not be changed. And notices were issued to the NAB and the FIA, questioning how and under what law, the changes were made,” he said, adding that favourite lawyers were also being appointed.

He noted that an order was given to seal the cases record. The chief justice also “cautioned” judges to run their affairs in a transparent manner. “Owing to all these steps, the confidence of people in the judiciary will develop and pave the way for the rule of law in Pakistan,” he said.

Separately, he said the PTI, being the country’s largest political party, would have to be taken into confidence regarding the caretaker government. “Without it, neither any caretaker government be formed nor the Election Commission of Pakistan conduct elections. It is not just holding the elections, but to ensure faith in the poll process as well,” he contended.

Reacting to the speech of PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz in Sargodha, he said her speech was a confession of defeat and said for how many days, an imported government could last. He said the PTI was ready to come out in the electoral arena and the real independence would be achieved from the rulers.