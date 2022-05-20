Tax the rich

This refers to the news report, ‘Plan okayed to slap ban on import of 50 ‘luxury items’’ (May 19). This paltry ban indicates that the government is not serious about correcting the economy. Perhaps, the government does not want to annoy powerful trading groups. The government needs to revisit the country’s flawed free trade agreements (FTAs) and preferential trade agreements (PTAs) that are heavily in favour of other countries, hurting the country’s economy and causing an unmanageable trade deficit.
The ban on imports will result in low revenue collection. This can be offset by taxing the rich. It is also important to impose taxes on agricultural income, which should go to the federal government.
Huma Arif
Karachi
