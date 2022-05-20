 
Germany school shooting injures one

By AFP
May 20, 2022

FRANKFURT: A 21-year-old gunman opened fire at a secondary school in northern Germany on Thursday, badly injuring a female member of staff before being arrested, police said. The incident happened at the Lloyd Gymnasium in the centre of Bremerhaven.

