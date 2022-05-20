US envoy greets English Access programme students

LAHORE:The US Consul General in Lahore William K Makaneole has welcomed one hundred new students at Gujranwala to the next set of classes for the popular English Access Microscholarship Programme in partnership with Allama Iqbal Open University.

Congratulating the talented students for securing admission to the programme, Makaneole said, “Welcome to what will hopefully be a life changing experience for you all.” The English Access Microscholarship Programme (Access) is a global programme that provides foundational English language skills to promising students aged 13-20 from less advantaged communities.

Since the programme’s inception in 2004, over 150,000 students from across more than 87 countries have participated in these English language programmes, of which almost 24,000 are from Pakistan. These programmes develop not only students but teachers as well, building the capacity of English education throughout Pakistan.