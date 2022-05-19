Shoaib, Sher move into Westbury National Tennis semis

KARACHI: Shoaib and Sher moved into the semifinals of men’s doubles at the 19th Westbury National Tennis Championship at Modern Club on Wednesday.
In the quarterfinals, Shoaib and Sher defeated the duo of Shamael and Ali 8-5.
Mustafa Burney and Asad Zaman beat Abdul Saeed and Robin Das 9-8 in another quarterfinal.
In the quarterfinals of 35 plus singles, Vinod Das beat M Asif 8-3 and Robin Das defeated Amir Mumtaz 8-2. Hafiz Talib got walkover against SherBaz Malik.
In the quarterfinals of under-14 singles, Amir Mazari thrashed Faiz Ilyas 4-1, 4-0 and Ahsan Ahmed beat Dhuraf Das 5-3, 4-1.
In the second round of men’s singles, M Ali overpowered Sherbaz Malik 4-6, 6-3, 10-3. In the first round of under-12 singles, Laraib Shamsi smashed Majid Ali 4-1, 4-0; Hamza Areejo won against Aman Sheikh 2-4, 4-1, 4-1; Rashid Ali beat Mahad Shehzad 4-1, 4-2; and Ali Bachani defeated Zayd Zaman 4-1, 4-2.
