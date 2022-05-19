ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Ali Zafar has said President Arif Alvi can ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take vote of confidence because there is a difference of only two votes of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid.
Talking in the Geo News programme Capital Talk on Wednesday, Ali Zafar said that if the two voters were directed to cast their votes for the opposite side, the government could be toppled.
He said that after the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s verdict on dissident assembly members, no MNA or MPA could cast his vote against the party direction.
“We are on the April 16 position in the Punjab Assembly. The election for chief minister would be held again. If no candidate could secure the majority, the election would be arranged again."
Supreme Court Bar Association President Ahsan Bhoon said 25 dissident members of the Punjab Assembly had not been deseated.
QUETTA: The Balochistan Awami Party and allies Wednesday submitteda no-confidence motion against Chief Minister ...
The court stated that the proceeding on the reference couldn’t be progressed until the arrest of Ishaq Dar
ISLAMABAD: A female suicide attack handler, arrested from Turbat Balochistan, has revealed that foreign funding is...
LAHORE: The stalled negotiations between India and Pakistan on crucial water sharing issues finally seem to be back on...
LAHORE: Donald Armin Blome, a career member of the senior United States Foreign Service and class of...
Quraishi said it was interfaith harmony and the Muslim-Jew understanding, adding the delegation went to Israel from...
Comments