PPP to go for polls after consensus with coalition partners

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said on Wednesday that the next general elections will be held after consensus with the coalition partners and not on the ambition of ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

“The PPP was already of the opinion that the next general elections would be held in the country after electoral reforms,” said Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri and Information Secretary PPP Faisal Karim Kundi, while talking to a press conference on Wednesday.

Marri said Imran Khan’s foreign funding case was not even decided when he started saying that the case was based on a conspiracy. Shazia sarcastically asked, “Why Imran Khan requested the ECP not to reveal its findings to the public.” The minister said the issue of violation of the Constitution by the PTI was also discussed in the cabinet. “We are of the firm belief that Imran not only violated the Constitution but also breached it,” she added.

Meanwhile, Secretary Information PPP Faisal Karim Kundi said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is currently on a visit to the United States, and it is a difficult task but he could help improve the relations with the US. Kundi said now Imran Khan was demanding security but unfortunately he withdrew the security of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Aftab Khan Sherpao that resulted in terror attacks on them.