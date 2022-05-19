 
Thursday May 19, 2022
World

Nine dead in Tajikistan clashes

By AFP
May 19, 2022

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan: Clashes between Tajik security forces and "terrorists" killed nine people and wounded two dozen in a restive region bordering Afghanistan and China, the interior ministry said.

The ministry said members of "organised criminal groups" armed with weapons and Molotov cocktails attacked security officials in the eastern region of Gorno-Badakhshan which has long been a flashpoint of tensions.

