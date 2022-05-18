Tough decisions

Pakistan currently faces an existential crisis. Early elections are no solution to our grave economic challenges as the country moves closer to default. No political party or national government can prevent the looming disaster. The situation requires bold and crucial political and economic reforms and decisions that no political leadership will risk taking. Decisions like abolishing the feudal system, carrying out land reforms, creating more provinces, setting up and strengthening local bodies, imposing taxes on agricultural income, reducing non-development expenditure, reducing the allowances of government employees and pensioners, and imposing a total ban on the import of luxury and non-essential goods.

No political party can gather the courage to implement these unpopular measures. A technocratic government should rule the country for at least three years to update the laws regarding electoral and judicial reforms, improve law and order, and turnaround the economy.

Arif Majeed

Karachi