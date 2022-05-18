Tough decisions

Pakistan currently faces an existential crisis. Early elections are no solution to our grave economic challenges as the country moves closer to default. No political party or national government can prevent the looming disaster. The situation requires bold and crucial political and economic reforms and decisions that no political leadership will risk taking. Decisions like abolishing the feudal system, carrying out land reforms, creating more provinces, setting up and strengthening local bodies, imposing taxes on agricultural income, reducing non-development expenditure, reducing the allowances of government employees and pensioners, and imposing a total ban on the import of luxury and non-essential goods.
No political party can gather the courage to implement these unpopular measures. A technocratic government should rule the country for at least three years to update the laws regarding electoral and judicial reforms, improve law and order, and turnaround the economy.
Arif Majeed
Karachi
Pakistan’s major political parties are at loggerheads with each other without realizing that their antics may damage...
Imran Khan doesn’t trust the country’s political system and believes that anyone who is critical of him is...
In parliamentary democracies, a president is supposed to be neutral and should resign from his political party after...
The National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research is a premier academic research institution and has been...
Imran Khan’s narrative of calling his opponents ‘traitors’ may benefit him for a short time, but it will have...
Wheat harvesting has been completed in the country, and the current production has fallen short due to which wheat...
Comments