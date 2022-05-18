KE signs up Siemens for KKI Grid

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) has signed up Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering Company Limited for the $84 million engineering, procurement, and construction of the 500/220 kV KANUPP - K-Electric Interconnection (KKI) Grid.

The signing ceremony between Siemens and K-Electric was held at KE’s Head Office, a statement. The KKI Grid would be the addition of fourth interconnection in KE’s network following the existing NKI and KDA Grids and the upcoming Dhabeji Interconnection.

In February 2022, K-Electric had also entered into an agreement for the construction of a 220 kV double circuit transmission line for the evacuation of power from the KKI Grid.

The KKI Interconnection would enable K-Electric to off-take 500 to 800 megawatts (MW) of electricity from the national grid from summer of 2024 (evacuation capacity of KKI Grid was more than 1000MVA). Additionally, the infrastructure enhancement would improve system stability and reliability for electricity consumers.

KE Chief Generation and Transmission Officer Abbas Husain said, “KE is fully committed towards supporting Karachi’s energy ambitions. We are not only working with multiple stakeholders to cater the current demand, but also continue to innovate our services to cater the growth.”

Siemens Pakistan CEO and MD Markus Strohmeier said, “This project is another significant step to strengthen Karachi's development as modern industrial and economic metropolis. Through KKI Interconnect, we are increasing and securing stable access to electricity for the greater society, whose future is built on reliable energy supply.”