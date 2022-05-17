KABUL: Afghanistan's acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has said that they want friendly relations with the United States as per the diplomatic norms and values being practised by the international community.
He said this during an interview with CNN.
The interviewer asked if Afghanistan still considers the US as an enemy as it has been painted on the walls of Kabul and other Afghan cities that Afghans have defeated the US and its allied forces.
Haqqani said that the Taliban are committed to the Doha agreement and once it was signed and a truce came into force, questions of enemy, defeat, war and other such things ceased to exist.
"We, as a nation, consider ourselves a part of the international community and want cordial relations with all the countries, including the US."
