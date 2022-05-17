PM Shehbaz chairing a meeting of climate change and ongoing heatwave in the country. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the provinces to meet the wheat procurement targets by June 1.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, he expressed his annoyance at not meeting the wheat procurement targets by the provinces and said that people should not suffer under any circumstances. The PM reaffirmed the commitment to provide flour to the people at lower rates at all costs and added that the shortage of the commodity will not be tolerated.

He directed the minister for National Food Security to constitute a committee for transparent distribution of good quality imported wheat amongst the provinces. Shehbaz Sharif said the federal government will also extend every possible support to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, rising above politics, adding, "Serving the poor people is government's prime duty."

“The 10-kilogram flour bag be sold at Rs490 at the Utility Stores,” directed the PM, adding that the provinces should also ensure the price in the open market. During the meeting, a task force was also constituted to deal with the issue of climate change. The task force will comprise relevant federal ministers, secretaries, the provincial chief secretaries and relevant provincial secretaries, chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and high-ranking officers of other departments.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the task force to prepare a comprehensive strategy to reduce the impact of climate change for averting Shishper Glacier like incidents in future and dealing with the issue of water and food shortage. He said the strategy should also encompass steps for water conservation and protection of existing reservoirs and forests.



It was informed that the climate change was the biggest factor behind the recent heatwave in the country. Regardless of huge glaciers, Pakistan was faced with the threat of water shortage and it would have a direct impact on the agriculture sector of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the task force to immediately launch a public awareness campaign for water conservation. In addition, he also ordered to take immediate steps for storage of rainwater before the onset of monsoon season.

Besides, he also directed the task force to ensure provision of water to the people and animals in the Cholistan desert. He asked the district administration and relevant departments to ensure immediate relief activities in the area in view of the heatwave.

Directing the NDMA chairman to visit Hunza valley, the Prime Minister ordered him to construct the bridge that collapsed in Shishper Glacier outburst incident.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the Ministry of Education to ensure compliance of SOPs related to heatwave in the public and private sector schools. The prime minister also directed the Health Ministry to present a detailed report about the possible impact of new sub variant of Covid-19.