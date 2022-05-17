81-year-old man arrested for ‘digital rape’ of minor in India

MUMBAI: An 81-year-old man in India was booked on Sunday for an alleged "digital rape" of a minor, The Hindustan Times reported. The police reported that the accused was living with the girl as a guardian.
He is reportedly an artist with an office in Himachal Pradesh and one of his colleagues had sent his daughter to live with him so she could continue her education. The suspect was exploiting the girl. "Initially, the girl was scared... in the past month, she began to record the suspect’s sexual advances, mostly as audio files. She collected a lot of evidence and shared her situation with a woman who lived with the accused who then filed a complaint,” reported the additional deputy commissioner of police, Ranvijay Singh. Digital rape started to be considered rape in India in 2013 after the Nirbhaya gang-rape incident. It engendered reforms in India's sex-related laws.
