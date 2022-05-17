Seerah chapters removal: CM lauded for taking action

LAHORE:Majlis-e-Ahrar-e-Islam Secretary General Abdul Latif Khalid Cheema has lauded Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz for taking strong notice of the removal of chapters regarding the Seerah of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the 9th class Islamiyat textbook and ordering inquiry into the matter. Addressing a meeting on Monday, Cheema said through a letter dated April 26, 2022, the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board ordered removal of those chapters. He praised the prompt action by the chief minister and demanded the govt counter such conspiracies.