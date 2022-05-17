Seerah chapters removal: CM lauded for taking action

LAHORE:Majlis-e-Ahrar-e-Islam Secretary General Abdul Latif Khalid Cheema has lauded Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz for taking strong notice of the removal of chapters regarding the Seerah of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the 9th class Islamiyat textbook and ordering inquiry into the matter. Addressing a meeting on Monday, Cheema said through a letter dated April 26, 2022, the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board ordered removal of those chapters. He praised the prompt action by the chief minister and demanded the govt counter such conspiracies.
LAHORE:On the direction of CM Hamza Shehbaz, Lahore Waste Management Company accelerated mechanical sweeping and...
LAHORE:Punjab University on Monday arranged a special discussion on the completion of 30 years of diplomatic relations...
LAHORE:The first meeting of the steering committee of the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialisation of...
LAHORE:For promoting green and well-maintained tourist spots in Punjab, the tourism department will deploy waste...
LAHORE:A review meeting was held, on Monday under the chairmanship of Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique...
LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab arrested two persons including a Naib Tehsildar on charges of corruption...
Comments