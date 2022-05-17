Musicians of Pakistani origin to conduct workshops

Islamabad:British-based musicians of Pakistani origin - Ahadadream, Manara and Nabihah Iqbal - will be coming to Pakistan to conduct masterclasses, workshops and perform a mini-tour of the country, says a press release.

Young Pakistani musicians will gain insightful knowledge into creating electronic music, how to market themselves and learn DJing skills. The young people selected and involved in these workshops will then go on to create a collaborative EP which will be released on Cape Monze Records, headed by Daniel Arthur Panjwaneey. Jaubi, the peerless Pakistani jazz band, will then tour the UK in August, with dates and venues to be announced soon. Bridging The Gap is a cross-cultural exchange between Cape Monze Records from Pakistan and Chalo HQ in England. Supported by the British Council, the first iteration of the project takes place in May 2022.

The project is being delivered by Cape Monze records in Pakistan and Chalo HQ in the UK with support from Dialled In. Cape Monze Records and Dialled In will also be conducting a collaborative tour in Karachi and Lahore with artists and collectives such as, Natasha Noorani, Talal Qureshi, Miracle Mangal, Infinity Records and more. * * *