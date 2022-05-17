Ministry considers mix of policy options to reduce auto emissions

Islamabad:The ministry of climate change is considering a mix of policy options to reduce auto emissions that are constantly damaging the natural environment in the country.

According to the details, Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has discussed the issue of auto emissions with Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mahmood and both have agreed that there should be short-term and long-term initiatives to tackle this issue.

They maintained that the energy transitions would take a long haul and an unworkable Electric Vehicles Policy is also not a solution to this problem.

Now both the ministries would enhance their mutual coordination and make recommendations that would help prepare a practical and effective policy to deal with the issue of auto emissions in the country.

The motor vehicles are a major pollution contributor, producing significant amounts of nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and other pollution. The transport sector contributes a large proportion of the carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides and hydrocarbons that is causing air pollution especially in the urban areas.

The reports have also highlighted that car pollutants cause immediate and long-term effects on the environment. Car exhausts emit a wide range of gases and solid matter, causing global warming, acid rain, and harming the environment and human health.

An official said the climate change ministry allocated Rs. 1.5 billion in January this year for projects under the Green Stimulus initiative, which was aimed at introducing electric vehicles in the country.

“But there must be a proper infrastructure including charging stations otherwise the Electric Vehicles Policy will not yield desired results,” he said.

The official said the issue of air pollution is worsening day by day and there is a need to initiate short-term and medium-term projects, adding “ The measures to introduce electric vehicles will take time and they will not present any immediate solution to air pollution in the country.”