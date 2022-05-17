‘Shehbaz as PM doesn’t need PTI’s recognition’

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) provincial president Engr Amir Muqam has said Shehbaz Sharif is elected prime minister and needs no recognition from PTI.

In reaction to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s statement, Amir Muqam said Mahmood Khan, who had become CM by default, proved his frustration and fear for accountability. He said that it makes no difference whether or not Mahmood Khan, like his leader Imran, acknowledges Shehbaz Sharif as he was premier and would remain so.

Amir Muqam said Imran Khan and his group had realised that their politics had ended forever, which was why they were uttering words in frustration. “Mahmood Khan would be made accountable for his corruption in KP and Imran would have to give accounts of his deeds in the Centre,” he added.