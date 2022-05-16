VIP protocol at airports sought for Imran

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been requested for VIP protocol at the airports, local media reported.

According to sources, the PTI Chairman’s Secretariat has written a letter to the Civil Aviation Authority and ASF asking permission to allow Imran Khan to use the VIP lounge at the airport. He should be allowed to use the same VIP lounge that he used as prime minister. The text of the letter further states that Imran is facing security threats, he should be allowed to use China Gate for entry and exit at Islamabad Airport.