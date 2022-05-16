Khyber journalists protest arrest of colleague

JAMRUD: Journalists of three press clubs of Khyber district staged a protest on Sunday at Bab-e-Khyber, demanding the release of Khadim Khan, former president of Bara Press Club.

Journalists, political and social activists participated in the protest rally and also staged a march from Jamrud Press Club up to Bab-e-Khyber.

On the occasion, senior journalist Farooq Khan asked the government to release Khadim Khan Afridi and set up a judicial commission to investigate the incident and take action against the officials responsible.

He said authorities should also apologise to journalists for this. On the occasion, the journalists expressed frustration over the role of elected representatives, MNAs, and MPAs who did not show any solidarity with them.