Reduced prices of fruits,vegetables not enforced’

LAHORE:The new government has also failed to control the inflation on perishable items due to lack of interest of administration to enforce the price list while it was only focusing on three items (ghee, sugar and flour) to reduce the prices.

The prices of seasonal vegetables and fruits were only reduced in the official rate list but not implemented so no relief to the general public from artificial price-hike. This week mainly increasing trend was witnessed in the prices of vegetables and fruits while massive overcharging continued alongside. The meat sellers are above the law as across the City beef and mutton was sold above official rates while there was no checks and balances. The meat sellers plainly refuse to sell at official rates and when one argues they say, “go where you can buy it at official rates.”

The mutton was sold at Rs1,600-1,800 per kg while the sellers also displayed the rate list of Rs1,100 per kg. Similarly, beef was sold at Rs600-800 per kg. So is the situation with vegetables and fruits. The official rates have become a joke and no seller follows it.

This week price of chicken live bird was reduced by Rs35 per kg, fixed at Rs208 per kg, sold at Rs330-360 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs51 per kg, fixed at Rs407 per kg, and sold at Rs440-620 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs23-26 per kg, B-Grade fixed at Rs18-20 per kg, mixed sold at Rs40 per kg, while A-grade at Rs50 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs13-15 kg, sold at Rs25-30 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade fixed at Rs64-67 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-grade by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs57-60 per kg, sold at Rs70-80 per kg, and C-grade by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs47-50 per kg, C sold at sold at Rs60 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade gained by Rs18 per kg, fixed at Rs75-78 kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs67-70 per kg, and C-grade at Rs60-63 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

The price of garlic local remained unchanged at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg, garlic harnai was fixed at Rs225-235 per kg, sold at Rs300-350 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs165-170 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, and Ginger Thai reduced by Rs300 per kg fixed at Rs175-180 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Cucumber Farm gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs50-52 per kg, sold at Rs40-60 per kg and cucumber local by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs60-62 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg.

Brinjal price was increased by Rs23 per kg, fixed at Rs48-50 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 kg. Bitter gourd was gained by Rs35 per kg, fixed at Rs65-67 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg. Spinach farm was increased by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs25-27 per kg, sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

Zucchini long gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs35-37 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg, and Zucchini Farm by Rs17 per kg, fixed at Rs45-47 per kg, sold at Rs70-80 per kg, Zucchini local by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs60-73 per kg, sold at Rs70-100 per kg.

The price of lemon local reduced by Rs370 per kg, fixed at Rs360-370 per kg, sold at Rs600 per kg. Pumpkin was increased by Rs31 per kg, fixed at Rs53-55 per kg, sold at Rs60-100 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs150 per kg.

Ladyfinger was gained by Rs24 per kg, fixed at Rs83-86 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Price of cauliflower was increased by Rs26 per kg, fixed at Rs70-73 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg, and cabbage by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs50-52 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

The price of pea was increased by Rs42 per kg, fixed at Rs180-187 per kg, sold at Rs500 per kg. Beetroot was sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs30-40 per bundle. Green beans were sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs88-250 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs160-240 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs350-400 per kg.

The price of banana special was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs150-155 per dozen, sold at Rs200 per dozen, A-category fixed at Rs115-120 per dozen, sold at Rs150-160 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs75-78 per dozen, sold at Rs100-120 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs50-52 per dozen, sold at Rs70-80 per dozen.

Pomegranate Qandahari price went up by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs300-310 per kg, sold at Rs450 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana at Rs450-460 per kg, sold at Rs800-1,000 per kg, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs300-310 kg, sold at Rs500-600 per kg.

Melon A-grade was fixed at Rs63-66 per kg, B-grade at Rs42-44 per kg, sold at Rs50-100 per kg, melon round was fixed at Rs30-32 per kg, sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

Watermelon was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs23-25 per kg, sold at Rs30-50 per kg. Phalsa was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg.

Peach A grade 80 per kg, fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs150-180 per kg, B grade was fixed at Rs60-62 per kg, sold at 100-130 per kg.

Apricot white was fixed at Rs170-175 per kg, sold at Rs250-320 per kg, and Apricot yellow was fixed at Rs100-145 per kg, sold at Rs160-220 per kg.