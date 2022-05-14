WB Mission briefed on info commission interventions

PESHAWAR: A meeting here on Friday assessed the implementation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Act (KP RTIA) and the activities of the Governance and Policy Project (GPP) of the Planning & Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governance Specialist of the World Bank Kirk David Smickh and the officials of the GPP were briefed on the interventions of the KPIC under the project of the newly merged districts.

Commissioner KPIC Riaz Khan Daudzai, while briefing the World Bank delegation, informed that divisional offices/appellate forums had been established in three divisions, Peshawar, Kohat and Bannu, which are catering the needs of the citizens in the merged areas.

The delegation was also informed that so far, 130 complaints had been received in the three divisional offices since their inception in December 2021.

The KPIC has planned to launch a comprehensive awareness drive both for the secretaries of village and neighborhood councils of the NMDs and elected representatives of the local bodies.