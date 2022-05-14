Parched Cholistan

Cholistan is experiencing a severe water shortage. Due to the extreme heat and lack of water, over 50 animals have died so far. The people of Cholistan are desperate for a drop of water. It is unfortunate that the recent situation has not received the undivided attention of the authorities concerned. This is a significant problem that has to be addressed at every forum. Our people are suffering, so we must speak up.

The government should set up emergency camps there and provide drinking water on an emergency basis. Only the timely efforts of the government and the disaster management authorities can resolve this issue.

Ayesha Hassan

Gojra