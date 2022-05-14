Cafe sealed on tax noncompliance

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) on Friday sealed Pranzo Restaurant and Café in city’s Clifton area for not complying with provisions of Sindh sales tax, an official notification said.

The notification said the restaurant had failed to comply with Rule 29 (1) of Services Rules, 2011, which directs to issue serially numbered sales tax invoices to customers.

“A scrutiny of the registration profile of M/s. Pranzo Restaurant & Café transpires that the registered person has been showing absolute disregard for the statutory obligations,” it read.

A registered provider is liable to charge, collect, and deposit the Sindh sales tax on services as per the provision. They are also required to e-file monthly Sindh sales tax return.

SRB said the restaurant had time and again violated the provisions, showing non-responsive and non-tax compliance behavior. The board also revealed that it had sent first show cause notice on Feb 9, 2022, but received no response from the registered person.

The board said it further sent notices, but the registered person continued with a non-responsive behavior.

SRB revealed that it had communicated to the registered person over the negligence and also warned of consequences as per the law.

The board ordered to seal the business premises with immediate effect till further orders, directing it to immediately comply with the provisions of Sindh Sales Tax on Services Act, 2011.