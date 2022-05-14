MQM-P wins back several disgruntled leaders

As part of its efforts to bring back its disgruntled leaders, mainly those who had joined the Pak Sarzameen Party after its formation in 2016, before the upcoming local government and general elections, the Mutahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) said on Thursday a group of dissent leaders had rejoined it.

The leaders include former provincial minister Dr Sagheer Ahmed, former MPA Waseem Aftab and senior leaders Saleem Tajik and Taha Ahmed Khan, among others, according to MQM-P leaders.

The leaders had joined the PSP in 2016 when Mustafa Kamal and Anis Kaimkhani, two former MQM leaders, levelled serious allegations against party supremo Altaf Hussain on their return to Pakistan. However, after witnessing the PSP’s defeat in the 2018 general polls, they had separated themselves from the PSP and had been having a quiet time.

Sources familiar with the developments told The News that the disgruntled leaders had been in talks with the MQM-P’s top brass for the past several months and that Taha Ahmed Khan had played a major role in the negotiations.

On Thursday, MQM-P central leader and former Karachi mayor Waseem Akthar met Dr Ahmed and Tajik at Taha Khan’s residence. Later, on their way to the MQM-P’s headquarters, they picked up Aftab, where MQM-P central leaders gave them a warm welcome.

Talking to media at the MQM-P’s headquarters, Akhter said Dr. Ahmed and his colleagues had been in contact with them since 2018 and meetings had been going on in this regard.

Welcoming the disgruntled leaders into the party’s fold, Akhtar said their spirit had inspired the workers and the people and their rejoining would strengthen the organisation. “We all will work side by side and contribute to the struggle for the rights of the Muhajirs,” he said. Akhtar also said that the Shaeek Umar, the party’s former coordination committee, who is now in Europe, had also rejoined the party.

Dr Ahmed said that what happened with the MQM-P in the 2018 general elections was wrong and its mandate was stolen from the province's urban areas, including Karachi. However, the fact was clear that the mandate belonged to the MQM, he said.