Informed those who could foil plot: Would be a huge loss if govt sent packing, says Imran

ATTOCK: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said that he had informed the relevant quarters that the country’s economy would take a plunge if the “conspiracy” succeeds, but nothing could be done about it.

Addressing a rally in Attock, the former prime minister said that he talked to “those who could have stopped the conspiracy” and also sent the-then finance minister Shaukat Tareen to have a word with them but it turned out to be a futile exercise.

Speaking about his anti-government campaign, the former prime minister said that it is not about politics anymore but has turned into a Jihad (holy war), adding that he will never accept “thieves and slaves” ruling the country.

“I am ready to go to jail and even die for this cause but I would never accept becoming a slave to the United States,” he said, adding that the "three stooges" (Asif Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman) had hatched a conspiracy against his government in collaboration with the US.

“Handlers, while sitting in the US, toppled a sitting government in Pakistan,” he said. “We would, therefore, continue a campaign against this conspiracy until elections are called anew.”

Referring to PMLN Supremo Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan said, "One of the brothers hurls abuses at the country's army, while the other resorts to bootlicking.” He reiterated that the PTI movement will continue until the new government announces general elections.