Same old, same old

How can the people of Pakistan expect anything from the government? Have our leaders ever solved any issues? Unfortunately, the fate of the country never changes; the only thing that keeps changing is the face of our leadership. A leader must come with a highly effective vision for the country’s, and his focus should be on the development of the country.
Our leaders have never shown any loyalty to their supporters and have not worked for their betterment.
Asif Khan
Karachi
There are so many issues facing this government. One major issue is the never-ending energy crisis. I am definitely no...
In his political jalsas, Imran Khan delivers the same speech. Instead of informing people about his plans for a...
When the PTI government was in power, it used to explain to people the mechanism behind pricing in Pakistan and said...
The PML-N has decided to counter the PTI’s narrative by holding its rallies across the country. The party has...
Private security guards have become a necessity in the last few years due to the deteriorating law and order...
The previous government was voted out due to bad governance and price hikes. Under its rule, it was becoming...
Comments