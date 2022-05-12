 
Thursday May 12, 2022
Newspost

Same old, same old

May 12, 2022

How can the people of Pakistan expect anything from the government? Have our leaders ever solved any issues? Unfortunately, the fate of the country never changes; the only thing that keeps changing is the face of our leadership. A leader must come with a highly effective vision for the country’s, and his focus should be on the development of the country.

Our leaders have never shown any loyalty to their supporters and have not worked for their betterment.

Asif Khan

Karachi

