 
close
Thursday May 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Avenfield Reference: NAB prosecutor declines to represent Bureau

By News Desk
May 12, 2022

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau’s prosecutor in the Avenfield Reference Imtiaz Siddiqui has decided to recuse himself from representing the bureau in the case.

The hearing on the petitions of Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retired} Safdar is scheduled tomorrow in the IHC. However, Imtiaz Siddiqui has excused to represent the NAB in the Avenfield reference in the Islamabad High Court tomorrow.

Comments