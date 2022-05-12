Avenfield Reference: NAB prosecutor declines to represent Bureau

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau’s prosecutor in the Avenfield Reference Imtiaz Siddiqui has decided to recuse himself from representing the bureau in the case.

The hearing on the petitions of Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retired} Safdar is scheduled tomorrow in the IHC. However, Imtiaz Siddiqui has excused to represent the NAB in the Avenfield reference in the Islamabad High Court tomorrow.