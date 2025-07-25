Netflix open to future collaborations with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were given special treatment as Netflix's 'biggest stars' during discussions about their future, as their high-profile contract with the platform nears its end.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex struck a high-value 'first look' deal with Netflix in 2020, giving the streaming service priority access to any content produced through their company, Archewell, before it could be pitched elsewhere.

Although their docuseries Harry & Meghan became the platform's most successful documentary launch, of their other productions-such as Heart of Invictus and Polo-failed to generate the same level of audience engagement.

Speaking to Hello, brand expert Nick Ede said: 'The first look deal is something that many channels offer biggest stars ans I am sure Netflix won't want to lose their relationship with the pair as they brought viewers, subscribers and column inches to the platform.

'Although some of their shows have failed to ignite the interest they originally had, they are still box office when it comes publicity.'

Netflix is reportedly not planning to renew the couple's five-year partnership but remains open to collaborating with them on standalone projects in the future.

The streaming platform is not expected to issue a formal statement about the end of their exclusive arrangement.

Meanwhile, the second season of Meghan's lifestyle series, With love, Meghan is scheduled to arrive on Netflix later this year. The debut season, originally planned for January 2025, was pushed back and eventually premiered in March.