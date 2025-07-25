What Prince William wants most for George, Charlotte, and Louis

Prince of Wales’ dedication to Tusk conservation efforts.

Prince William is earning praise from some of the biggest names in entertainment for his unwavering commitment to wildlife conservation and protecting the planet for future generations.

Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood is the latest to applaud the Prince, calling him a passionate champion for the environment.

Wood commended William for using his global platform to spotlight urgent ecological issues and lead efforts to save the world’s endangered species.

The rock icon is part of a celebrity campaign supporting the Prince’s conservation charity, Tusk, by designing striking turtle sculptures to raise awareness.

At the 2024 Tusk Conservation Awards last November, Prince William was front and centre, beaming as he welcomed guests at London’s Savoy Hotel.

Greeted by their founder Charlie Mayhew, the future King presented top honours to outstanding conservationists making a real difference on the ground.

As Patron of Tusk since 2005, the Prince of Wales has stood by the organisation for nearly two decades, making it one of the first causes he championed in his royal duties.

His long-standing dedication has helped elevate global awareness for critical conservation work across the continent.

At the glittering ceremony, held at London’s Savoy Hotel, Prince William presented three top accolades: the Prince William Award for Conservation in Africa, the Tusk Award for Conservation in Africa, and the Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award.

With these awards, Prince William continues to spotlight the unsung heroes working on the frontlines of conservation, reinforcing his mission to ensure that future generations, including his own children, can experience the wonders of the natural world.