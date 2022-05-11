Relocation only viable option to avert accidents

Rawalpindi : The motorists are facing inconvenience due to a U-turn near Mareer Chowk. The U-turn near Mareer Chowk has become accident blackspots. Not a single day has passed when there is no serious or minor accident. But it seems that the authorities concerned are waiting for a fatal accident to take the necessary steps to avert a disaster.

The root cause of all rood accidents on this spot is that the location chosen for the opening of this U-turn is wrong. As it is a blind corner for the motorists coming from Liaquat Bagh or Moti Mahal chowks, due to sharp curved bridge on Nullah Leh.

All kind of traffic, motorcyclists, rickshaws, taxis, Suzuki pickups, and even wagon drivers, coming from Mareer Chowk or Akbar Market sides, drive on the wrong side to reach Tipu Road often hitting vehicles or motorcyclists coming from the opposite direction.

And even if they want to take left turn towards the Kutchery, they also have to face the critical situation, first due to sharp and closed distance between the two points, second due to speedy traffic coming from Moti Mahal Chowk and the aforesaid blind corner.

The motorists have demanded of the authorities concerned to relocate the said U-turn and set up a new one in front of Government Islamia Higher Secondary School near a mosque where motorists coming from Marir Chowk can easily proceed towards Tipu Road and Rawal Road, due to clear visibility from the opposite side there is some sort of safety for people turning towards Mareer Chowk. The motorists can easily move without wrong driving and without accidents, the citizens advised.

They also demanded that a fish-belly could also be established at the new U-turn due to the abundance space on both sides of the Murree Road.

They also said that the new U-turn can provide an alternative route to motorists who face hardships whenever Liaquat Bagh Chowk is closed due to protests.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Official Spokesman Kashif Sarosh told ‘The News’ that they are going to conduct a meeting with concerned civic bodies of Parks and Horticultural Authority, WASA and Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi to relocate the U-turn near Mareer Chowk for the safety of citizens.