PTI MNAs will have to appear to verify resignations: Speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said the process of verification of PTI MNAs' resignations has started with writing letters to them, including Imran Khan. He said they have to appear in person before him for verification of their resignations because their resignations have not been written by hand, which is a legal requirement.
“Former prime minister Imran Khan is still a member of the National Assembly. He has to personally verify his resignation,” Ashraf said while talking to the Executive Body of the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) at the Parliament House on Tuesday.
He said letters have been written to all the resigning MNAs for verification of their resignations and the fate of their resignations will be decided only after they appear before him. "The law states that the resigning MNAs must write their resignations by hand and that they are not under any pressure," he said. He said the process of formation of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms has been started and names have been sought from all parliamentary parties, including the PTI.
“Few names have been received from the parliamentary parties and I have directed sending reminders to those parliamentary parties which have not sent their names. We want electoral reforms for making the next election results acceptable to all the parties,” he said, adding that the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms will comprise 20 MNAs and 10 senators. In reply to a question, he said the time of fresh elections will be decided once the electoral reforms process is completed.
