GCU to increase overtime payment for non-gazetted staff

LAHORE:The Finance and Planning Committee of Government College University (GCU) Lahore has recommended an increase in extra-duty and overtime remuneration for the non-gazetted staff and a special allowance at the rate of 25 percent for the employees BPS 1-19.

According to a press release, the 30th meeting of the committee was chaired by the GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi while Finance Department Deputy Secretary Muhammad Arif Khan Naizi, GCU Dean Prof Dr Riaz Ahmad and Economics Department Chairperson Prof Dr Babar Aziz were also present. GCU Treasurer Abid Shahzad Aslam presented the agenda.

The committee also approved the “GCU Best University Teacher Award Policy” and performance based increments for its TTS faculty.

The Finance and Planning Committee also increased per-lecture remuneration for the visiting faculty besides giving its consent for the adoption of the Higher Education Commission’s Revenue Enhancement and Fund Generation Policy. The committee recommended the creation of academic and administrative posts at the University’s new departments besides financial incentives for employees shifted to the new campus of GCU in KSK. It also gave consent for an increase in the integrated allowance for class IV employees of the university. The committee acknowledged and appreciated efforts made by the Vice-Chancellor and his financial team for ensuring transparency of funds and providing financial incentives to the University’s employees.

The recommendation of F&P would be placed before the syndicate for approval. Meanwhile, a meeting of the Selection Board was also held here at GCU Syndicate Committee Room with Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi in the chair. Home Economics University VC Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen and other members of the board were also present.

The board recommended the promotion of six staff members in BPS-1 and appointment of Prof Dr Babar Aziz as TTS Professor. It also recommended the promotion of Dr Sabahat Zahra of Chemistry Department as Associate Professor and Tahir Bashir as the Additional Registrar.

SUFI MOOT: A mystical musical evening was held here at the university at the conclusion of the fourth international conference on Mevlana Rumi and Hadrat Sultan Bahoo.

Iranian Consul General Agha Mohammad Reza Nazeri, GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi, Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali, Sahibzada Syed Israr-Ul-Hassan and other scholars attended the musical evening which highlighted the message of peace, brotherhood and harmony of eminent Sufi saints. Rising Sufi singer Raja Hamid Ali and talented students of GCU Nazir Ahmed Music Society including Umme-e-Laila, Haider Ali, Wajid Mukhtar and Zahid Hashmi mesmerized the audience.