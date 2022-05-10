PHF to conduct coaches course from May 26

KARACHI: Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) will conduct an IOC Olympic Solidarity Technical IHF Coaches Course Level-C from May 26 to June 2 at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

There are 35 nominees taking part in this course from Army, WAPDA, Police, Railways, HEC, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK and Pakistan Women Handball Association.

The theory sessions will be conducted from 9am to 1pm and practical from 5-7pm. Ali Raza Habibi from Iran has been nominated as an expert from International Handball Federation (IHF) and Muhammad Shafiq as the local expert.

Shafiq is also the president of PHF and secretary of Asian Handball Federation and POA national course director. On June 2 after examination the level C coaches certificates will be presented to the participants. Dr Asad Abbas from POA Medical Commission and Dr Shoaib Shafiq, scholar of MA Olympic Studies, Sports University, Cologne, Germany, will also deliver lectures during this course.