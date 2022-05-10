Green-shirts training camp starts in Lahore today

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team’s training camp for Asia Cup will start from Tuesday (today) morning.

The training camp comprises 24 players. Majority of players had reported by the evening of Monday, said sources. Sources said that along with field hockey and physical training, players would also exercise at the gym, sources said.

The sources said that the weaknesses seen during the European tour matches against the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain would be addressed during the training camp, as it is the last stage to finalise preparation for Asia Cup 2023. The performance of goalkeepers and defenders during the European tour emerged as one of the weakest points. The goalkeepers conceded 18 goals, while Pakistan scored 14 goals. A total of five matches were played in the European tour.

The sources in the team management said that goalkeepers were promoted from the junior hockey team to national seniors’ team and despite their no experience of international hockey, they played well and did not come under pressure, punctured a number of opponents' moves. It showed that they had potential, confidence and courage to face the world's best teams, they added.

Sources said that goalkeepers were successful in stopping penalty corners but conceded field goals which was not their fault as they were not experienced players. Sources said that defenders games would also be improved because when defenders would be rock solid in their game, they would reduce the pressure on the goalkeepers.

The sources mentioned that all last training camp sessions would focus on the team combination. The sources said that the rivals at the Asia Cup would be totally different from the European teams. India and Japan are the giants of Asia.