Mismanagement

The management of National Savings must immediately start transferring monthly profits to certificate holders’ bank accounts. These savings centres do not provide account statements to customers for unknown reasons. Naive certificate holders, especially widows, who have investments in different national savings schemes keep complaining about less profit payments and over-deduction of service charges and withholding taxes.

Sending an SMS alert to customers regarding deposits and withdrawals is not rocket science or an impossible task to achieve in this IT-advanced era. Certificate holders frequently highlight their grievances, but it seems that the relevant authorities, including the Central Directorate of National Savings, are the least bothered about paying attention to the suffering of over 70 million certificate holders.

Abullah K

Multan