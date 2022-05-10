 
Tuesday May 10, 2022
Powerless power shows

May 10, 2022

Power shows are arranged by all political parties in the country under assumptions that a majority of people are with them. Political parties need to understand that their biggest power is their ‘performance’ and their ability to provide solutions to major problems faced by the downtrodden.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

