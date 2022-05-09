‘Rizwan used prohibited substance during T20 WC’

ISLAMABAD: A prohibited substance was used by Pakistan’s leading cricketer Mohammad Rizwan during the T20 World Cup semi-finals against Australia which was later cleared by the ICC.
According to Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Doctor Najeebullah Soomro who conducted an interview with the star wicket-keeper batsman on the ordeal he had gone through ahead of the T20 World Cup semi-finals against Australia on November 11, the prior permission was taken from the concerned authorities for the use of the prohibited substance. However, the interview with Dr Soomro left many questions unanswered.
“You were unable to breathe and I have to get permission from the ICC to inject that medicine to help you recover. Usually, it is prohibited for the athletes but since there was no other option available, we have to take permission from the ICC to inject that medicine,” Dr Soomro said while conducting an interview with Rizwan.
