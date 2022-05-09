PHF calls players for training camps

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has called 40 players for two camps to prepare the team for participation in the five-a-side hockey event and Asia Cup.

The PHF announced a 15-member training camp for players to participate in a five-a-side hockey event to be held in Switzerland while a 24-member team would train for the Asia Cup.

All selected players for the training camp for five-a-side event reported to head coach Olympian Rehan Butt at National Hockey Stadium Lahore. Olympian Waqas Sharif is to assist Rehan as coach.

The five-a-side hockey tournament will start on June 4, 2022 in Lausanne, Switzerland and the national team will leave on June 2.

Meanwhile, the 24 players for the Asia Cup have been directed to report to the national team’s manager Olympian Khuwaja Junaid today. Head coach Siegfried Aikman, assistant coaches Waseem Ahmed, Sameer Hussain, Ajmal Khan, and goalkeeping coach Nadeem Lodhi will also attend a month-long training camp.

The training camp will be held from today to June 2 at the National Hockey Stadium. The Asia Cup will be played in Jakarta this year.

Players list for five-a-side event : Waqar (WAPDA), Haider Manzoor (Sahiwal), Mohibullah (WAPDA), Omar Mustafa (PAF), Ehtesham (Mari Petroleum), Hassan Amin (Multan), Aqeel Ahmed (WAPDA), Tazeem Al Hassan (WAPDA), Abdul Rehman (WAPDA), Murtaza Yaqoob (Mari Petroleum), Afraz (Mari Petroleum), Arshad Liaqat (Bahawalpur), Abuzar (Faisalabad), Shahzeb Khan (Karachi), Mohsin Hassan (PAF).