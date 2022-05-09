Imran should come out of Shehbaz phobia: Marriyum

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Imran Khan cannot divert the attention of people from his four-year performance by launching the Farah Gogi movement. Addressing a Meet the Press programme at the Lahore Press Club on Sunday, she asked Imran to come out of the fear of Shehbaz Sharif. "The law will not allow anyone to launch a bloody march in Pakistan. Shehbaz Sharif did not become the Prime Minister with any vote of the PTI," she added.



She said Imran Khan wanted to train youths of Pakistan and if it really happened, then parents should start worrying from today. "With the kind of language, ethics, behaviour, mentality and filth that comes from there, no parent would want a person to train their child who himself lacks training,” she added.

“Today, standing on a container, they were distributing fatwas of infidelity and treason. The fatwas were being issued so that no one would ask them about their four-year performance. You are still making accusations against political opponents. You had been in power for four years. You were the prime minister of the country for four years,” she maintained.

She said that Imran Khan had become the first Prime Minister in the 75-year history of the country who was thrown out by the opposition and his allies for incompetence, theft and corruption. “His allies, who could not face their voters because of the performance of the government, left him because of his corruption and theft,” she claimed.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan had stolen sugar, electricity, ghee, medicines from people by colluding with mafias. “You are a liar. You are a conspirator. You are a beggar,” she alleged. “Today, Shehbaz Sharif broke the shackles and went to friendly countries, saying that we need plans for the people of Pakistan. Imran Khan spread chaos and mistrust in the country through slander and hatred. He was the person who stole money from the Corona Fund and deprived people of medicines,” she added.

The minister said, “If the media goes to people with a mic now, they will answer that Imran Khan was a thief and responsible for 16% inflation in four years. The prices of sugar, electricity and gas have gone up in the last four years due to the incompetency and corruption of Imran Khan. A unit of electricity has gone up from Rs11 to Rs24, gas from Rs6 to Rs1,400. A deaf and dumb Chief Minister was sitting in Punjab and the woman who looted money is a fugitive.”

“We will provide people what you could not give in four years,” she claimed, adding that because of Imran Khan people had faced loadshedding. “Fuel was not arranged and power plants not repaired by the PTI government, but the new government has made progress and today electricity is being supplied through the plants after fuel was supplied to them. This is the performance of Shehbaz Sharif and people will insult Imran Khan if he goes to them to seek votes,” she added.

The minister claimed that Imran Khan had zero performance during the last four years and now he was talking about a bloody march. “You sold Kashmir. Neither Kashmiris nor Pakistanis will forgive you. Imran Khan laundered billions of rupees and has not responded to probes by the Election Commission of Pakistan for eight years. You have solicited illegal money from abroad. You openly abuse courts, your politics starts with abuse and ends with it but Pakistanis have come to know your true nature. You massed assets through Farah Gogi,” she alleged.

She said young people were asking Imran Khan where one crore jobs and five million houses were which he had promised. “Instead, he made the country a beggar by establishing langar khanas. He annoyed friendly countries and today people are asking questions about the CPEC. First, he started politics in the name of the state of Madinah, then corruption and now a conspiracy. The report of the commission will clear all doubts. Imran Khan always dragged institutions into politics and now he is campaigning against them,” she added.