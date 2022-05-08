Amir Liaquat’s third wife files divorce suit

BAHAWALPUR: Daniya Bibi aka Daniya Shah, the third wife of PTI MNA and former minister of state Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain, filed a divorce suit in Bahawalpur’s senior civil judge/family court on Saturday.

Plaintiff Daniya Shah, who got married to Dr Hussain in Feb 2022 in her native Basti Danwaran in Lodhran district, also filed for recovery of Rs115 million as Haq Maher and dowry comprising a Rs110 million house in Khuda Dad Colony in Karachi, a Rs4.5 million car, Rs4 million gold ornaments and Rs25 million in cash.

She has also demanded Rs100,000 per month for her livelihood being the wife a billionaire till the decision of her suit. The family court has fixed June 7, 2022, for the next hearing. According to Ch Muhammad Sarwar, counsel for Daniya Shah, she had alleged in her suit that her husband was an addict. He used to physically abuse her and force her to make porn videos with his friends.