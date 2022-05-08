Ready to compete with Imran in political arena: Fair, free polls only solution to political crisis, says Hamza

Ag APP

FAISALABAD : Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that Imran Khan is a man who is wearing a suicide-jacket, and he wants to attack the Constitution of Pakistan.

He was talking to the media along with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah at Circuit House after his visit to the residence of senior PMLN leader and former mayor Faisalabad Chaudhry Sher Ali, here on Saturday. He said if electoral reforms were carried out, fair, free and transparent general election was the only solution to the current problematic situation. He alleged that former prime minister Imran Khan had pushed the country to the verge of collapse. In his attempts to create a new Pakistan, Imran destroyed the old Pakistan also, Hamza said adding that foreign funding, Ring Road and other corruption scams had already come to the fore and more were likely to come.

The Punjab CM said he believed that the party which got the mandate of the people in a transparent election should be recognised by other parties. He said he would do his best to provide relief to people instead of making tall claims.

Earlier, while talking to the media at the residence of former PMLN National Assembly member Ch Sher Ali, he said the law would come to action against Imran Niazi. He said that after facing revenge for four years, the PMLN leadership did not want to indulge in of politics of revenge.

Hamza said the Punjab governor was engaged in illegal activities and “we would continue our political journey by staying among people”. He claimed that some people wanted civil war in the country, but their attempts would not succeed. He said steps would be taken in consultation with the allies to solve problems of people.

The CM said that Imran Khan hoodwinked people through hollow slogan of “Naya Pakistan” but practically he not only ruined the national economy but also pushed the country into multiple crises.

“Khan and his cronies kept Punjab deprived of its leadership illegally for one month, but we would compete with them in political arena and defeat them with the support of masses,” he added.

He said Imran Khan, after gaining power, used national resources only to victimise his opponents, due to which he failed to complete any public welfare and development projects. “We are politically mature and would not promote politics of victimisation. However, all those who looted the national wealth would be taken to task,” he warned.

CM sees his mother in Qatar: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has returned after a private visit to Qatar. The Chief Minister met his mother in Qatar after three and a half years and spend some time with her.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Khalid Hameed Farooqi.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members.

Hamza Shahbaz paid rich tribute to the valuable services of late Khalid Hameed Farooqi in media especially in the broadcasting field and said that he had full grip on his work. He further stated that services of late Khalid Hameed couldn’t be forgotten. He prayed that Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.