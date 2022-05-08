IPPs likely to add 3,963MW in 2022

ISLAMABAD: Independent power producers (IPPs) are setting up five power projects that would have an accumulative capacity to generate up to 3963 megawatts (MW) by this year, official sources told on Saturday.

The projects include Thar Coal, RLNG, and hydel based power generation projects. They are likely to start commercial operation during the current year, the sources said.

They said Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) was providing facilitation to these IPPs projects being set up in different parts of the country.

Sharing the details, they said the projects included 330 MW Thar Coal, 1263 MW RLNG, 720 MW Karot hydropower, 330 MW Thar Coal Block-II, and 1320 MW Thar Coal Block-I projects.

Around 1,263 MW RLNG based power project being set up at Trimmu (Jhang) was already under testing and commissioning phase and likely to achieve commercial operation in July, they stated.

Similarly, 1320 MW Thar Coal based power project was financially closed and some projects were likely to complete in December.

Moreover, 720 MW Karrot hydropower project being set up at Jhelum River was also under construction and expected to start supply electricity in August, they said.