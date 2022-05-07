KP CM says Imran has launched struggle against ‘imported govt’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had formally launched the movement against the “imported government” from his hometown Mianwali.

He was speaking at a meeting of the PTI leaders to discuss the arrangements for the public meetings of the party and to mobilize the workers particularly the youth for the long march towards Islamabad.

A large number of PTI leaders, parliamentarians, party office-bearers and newly elected representatives of the local government attended the meeting in Peshawar. Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that all the party workers would have to play their role in mobilizing the people to take part in the protests and long march of the party against the “imported government”.

He said that Imran Khan had not launched this struggle for his benefit, rather he was striving for the true independence and sovereignty of the country. The chief minister said that the former prime minister was looking to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their support to make this struggle successful.

He added that the PTI office-bearers and workers would have to play their role for the success of the movement against the federal government.

The chief minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa belonged to Imran Khan and its residents would not let him down. He urged the party workers to start making preparations for the next general election.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI provincial president Pervez Khattak asked the workers to reach Islamabad when Imran Khan gave them the call for the long march towards the federal capital.