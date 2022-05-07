Maryam Nawaz addressing a public rally in Attock. Photo: Screengrab of a Twitter video

ATTOCK: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Friday that Imran Khan's "contradictory claims regarding the purported foreign conspiracy had exposed him as a liar who is now concocting stories to blame his ouster on others."



"First he said the letter was sent in March. Now he is claiming that he has been aware about the conspiracy since last July," she said while addressing a public gathering in Attock’s Fatehjang. This is the first stop of PMLN’s seven-city political campaign. It coincides with the PTI’s anti-government drive, which is expected to culminate in Islamabad at the end of May.

Imran, in a podcast released on Thursday, stated that he had known about the conspiracy since July. "He lost his mind as soon as he lost power,” said Maryam. “Everyday he comes up with a new lie.”

She said that Imran was more upset over Shehbaz Sharif becoming the prime minister than getting himself removed. "Get used to this feeling [Imran Khan] because the coming era is of the PMLN," she said. She saidthat Imran was worried that Shehbaz Sharif as PM would unearth Imran Khan's corruption.



Talking about Farah Gogi, a close friend and confidante of Imran’s wife Bushra who the PMLN says served as her frontwoman, Maryam said that she would be brought back to Pakistan to answer and be held accountable.

Maryam said Imran's government was supported by "crutches" which were destined to collapse. The PMLN leader hit out at the ex-PM for his plan to march on Islamabad, saying Imran's actual aim was to save Farah Khan against whom the National Accountability Bureau has begun an 'assets beyond means inquiry.

"As soon as Imran realised the impending success of the no-trust motion, he paved the way for Farah to leave the country within a day." She asked why Farah left the country if her real estate business was thriving and flourishing in the country, as Imran had claimed. She hinted that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah would take measures to bring Farah to the country to face corruption charges.

PMLN has been accusing Imran and the PTI government of using Farah as their "frontperson" to secure bribes in different projects on behalf of the ruling elite.