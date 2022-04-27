Maryam Nawaz. Photo: Twitter

LAHORE: The PMLN is not afraid of elections because it has already won 15 out of 16 byelections during the PTI’s regime.

PMLN Central Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said this while kicking off the first workers’ convention in NA-128 held at Daroghawala here on Tuesday night. A large number of party workers were present. PMLN’s MPA Hina Butt, Azma Bukhari and others were also there.

While criticizing Imran Khan, she said he had sold gifts worth millions of rupees, adding those were actually given to the state of Pakistan and selling them in market was like selling “the pride of Pakistan”. She said this was one of the reasons friendly countries were angry with Pakistan.

Maryam said that Imran Khan was so afraid of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that his legs were shaking. “Imran Khan's new name is Tosha Khan. Till yesterday he used to say that Nawaz Sharif's politics and government is over and now he is crying that Nawaz Sharif has ended his government while sitting in London. Shehbaz Sharif has put on the black sherwani and become prime minister. Now you keep licking your wounds,” she said.

Maryum Nawaz said that when a journalist had asked Imran Khan about Farah Gogi, he left without answering. She said Farah Gogi had got millions of rupees for postings and transfers. She questioned that if Farah Gogi was innocent then why she was escorted by police to the airport to fly off the country. She said the nation was asking why a huge chunk of land was transferred in the name of Farah Gogi in Islamabad.



Criticising President Arif Alvi, Maryum said that he was not acting as per the Constitution. “Arif Alvi this is not your dental clinic. This is Pakistan and you have to act as per the Constitution. If you are loyal to Imran Khan, resign and go home,” she said. While praising Shehbaz Sharif, Maryum said that Imran Khan used to come to the Prime’s Minister House at noon and go back to Bani Gala after three to four hours whereas Shehbaz Sharif is in office early morning. She said Shehbaz Sharif is visiting Sindh, Balochistan, KP and Punjab after becoming prime minister.

She said Imran Khan’s friend Arif Naqvi had been arrested in the US and Imran Khan had gotten millions of dollars from him and this was why he had crafted a propaganda campaign blaming the US for regime change.

She said Imran Khan used to say that he had finished the politics of Nawaz Sharif while at present Nawaz Sharif had sent him packing.

Newly-elected Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz while addressing the convention said they were returning to old Pakistan after the departure of Imran Niazi.

“Imran Khan is not a true player but a cheat who always left when there is a competition,” he said, adding Imran Khan used to say that he would commit suicide but would not go to the IMF.

Hamza said Imran Khan had ruined the economy. When Nawaz Sharif had left the government, the growth rate was on upwards but when Niazi came into power, the growth rate went down to minus. “Imran Niazi had promised 10 million jobs but not a single job was given. He had also promised giving five million houses but instead had demolished dwellings of the poor and regularised his Bani Gala house by giving a small amount,” he said, adding Imran has conspired against the country.

Hamza said that there was no conspiracy against Imran Khan. He said he had become Khadim-e-Ala and would serve the people as per their expectations. He said Imran Khan was having belly ache, as the journey of development had started again.

Imran Khan had avengned the Sharif family for four years, searched every file but could not prove a single penny of corruption. He had put them behind bars but nothing was proved against them.

He had talked about state of Madinah but actually was protecting thieves and thugs, Hamza said and maintained that the people were asking what had he done for them during his tenure.

He announced that the PMLN would not avenge but would hold Imran accountable who his wrongs. “I am a worker of Nawaz Sharif, even if I have become chief minister today. Yes, I will work day and night for Punjab,” he pledged and said under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif “we will make Pakistan prosperous.” He said Imran Khan was questioning why the Supreme Court had held court at midnight. It had held court because he was trampling the Constitution, he said, adding now the doors of jails will be open to him.