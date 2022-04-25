Maryam, Fazl to accompany PM on trip to Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will set out to the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia on Wednesday, April 27, in his first foreign trip after assuming the office of the prime minister. PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz and President Pakistan Democratic Alliance Maulana Fazlur Rehman will also accompany him, Geo News reported.

The Pakistani delegation will perform Umrah during the trip. PM Shehbaz will also call upon Saudi Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, said the government sources. Meanwhile, Member National Assembly Mohsin Dawar, who was invited to accompany the PM on the visit to KSA, is likely to miss the trip as his name is on the Exit Control List (ECL).

In line with the new policy, the name of Mohsin Dawar was not removed from the ECL, said the sources. For being in the anti-state category, the sources said, the names of Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazeer were not removed from the ECL as per the new policy.

However, the names of PMLN leaders and Sharif family have been removed as per the new policy. Mohsin Dawar requires a permission from Interior Secretary for visiting the KSA along with the PM. Talking to Geo News, Mohsin Dawar said that he had received an invitation for a visit to the KSA along with the PM but his name was still on the ECL list.